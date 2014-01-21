Storm makes Tuesday evening commute tricky along shoreline

Winter Storm Chester made an already busy Tuesday evening commute a tricky one.

Plow drivers working on I-95 in Milford were concerned that the traffic was packing down the snow, which makes it difficult to clear.

"It's much easier at night, less traffic," said one Milford Public Works employee. "It doesn't get as packed on the road."

Businesses saw the storm start at lunch time and intensify around the evening rush.

"Business isn't bad," said John Ghem, who works at Buns on the Run. "It's actually staying pretty steady right now."

In New Haven, Mayor Toni Harp was trying to push more people to use the downtown garages to keep parking off of the streets.

Harp said facilities like the one on Temple Street and Crown Street have been ready for vehicles.

"It will be open and you can leave them there until 7 a.m. in the morning," said Harp. "There will be a $3 charge."

Neighbors who live on some of New Haven's smaller streets are concerned about plows clearing those roads, especially after what happened during Blizzard Charlotte last February.

"Our street took them three days to get to us," said Gary Lavado, of New Haven. "Yeah, it could have been a little better."

