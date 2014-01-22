Recipe of the Week: Reese’s Bottom Cheesecake

Reese's Bottom Cheesecake

INGREDIENTS--

-1 Box of JELLO instant NO-Bake Cheesecake Mix (Feel free to make your own no-bake Cheesecake)

-Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (one per each Cheesecake)

-1 Cup of Mini Chocolate Chips..for sprinkling on top.

-Approx. 1 Cup of Graham Cracker Crumbs (either store bought, or you can crush your own..or use the enclosed bag of crumbs from the boxed No-Bake Cheesecake Mix)…for sprinkling on top.

-Paper Cupcake Liners

-A Cupcake pan

DIRECTIONS--

-Mix up the no-bake Cheesecake according to the box directions..or make your own favorite recipe…

-Unwrap the Reese's and REMEMBER TO REMOVE THE BOTTOM PAPER!

-Drop one Peanut Butter Cup down into each paper liner and pour the Cheesecake Mix onto it…

-Into the fridge to chill for at least one hour!

-Sprinkle them with the Graham Cracker Crumbs and/or Chocolate Chips!

-Serve!

