Melissa Cole and Loaves for Love

Basic Challah

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons dry yeast

4 1/2 cups warm water

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup oil

2 eggs

2 tablespoons salt

1 5lb. bag flour

Directions:

In a large bowl dissolve yeast in water mixed with sugar. Set aside 3 minutes. Add oil, salt and eggs and mix well.

Gradually add flour and knead dough until elastic and not sticky, 5 to 10 minutes.

Cover dough with a moist towel and allow dough to rise for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until double in size.

Punch down.

Shape dough as desired and place in greased pans. Let rise for 20 minutes. Bake on 350º for 35 minutes or until golden.

