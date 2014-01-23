Cooking with the Lucky Taco Truck

Slow Cooked Chicken with Muir Glen Fire Roasted Tomatoes for Tacos, Burritos, and Nachos
with The Lucky Taco Truck!
They usually prepare this recipe on the stovetop, but thought it would work great for super bowl parties in a crock pot for use in tacos, burritos or on top of nachos.
Ingredients:
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 cans Muir Glen fire roasted tomatoes
Lucky Taco Spice rub – 1tbsp each (paprika, chili powder, cumin, garlic)
Salt, pepper
2 cups chicken stock
Lime
Directions:
Brown Chicken in pan
Add Muir glen fire roasted tomatoes
Add browned chicken breasts on top of tomatoes
Add ½ red onion
Add Lucky Taco spice rub
Add salt/pepper
Add fresh lime juice
Pour chicken stock over everything
*Can cook on high for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low
Or Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and simmer for 1hour
Use for nachos, tacos, burritos, etc.