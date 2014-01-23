Cooking with the Lucky Taco Truck

Slow Cooked Chicken with Muir Glen Fire Roasted Tomatoes for Tacos, Burritos, and Nachos

with The Lucky Taco Truck!



They usually prepare this recipe on the stovetop, but thought it would work great for super bowl parties in a crock pot for use in tacos, burritos or on top of nachos.

Ingredients:

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 cans Muir Glen fire roasted tomatoes

Lucky Taco Spice rub – 1tbsp each (paprika, chili powder, cumin, garlic)

Salt, pepper

2 cups chicken stock

Lime



Directions:

Brown Chicken in pan

Add Muir glen fire roasted tomatoes

Add browned chicken breasts on top of tomatoes

Add ½ red onion

Add Lucky Taco spice rub

Add salt/pepper

Add fresh lime juice



Pour chicken stock over everything

*Can cook on high for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

Or Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and simmer for 1hour

Use for nachos, tacos, burritos, etc.