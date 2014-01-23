Metro North service restored following power failure

Service on the Metro North Rail line was restored Thursday night after all trains stopped for nearly two hours because of a signal issue.

Rail service was impacted along the New Haven, Harlem, and Hudson lines.

According to Metro North a computer which controls all Metro North train movements was interrupted.

After the computer issue developed all trains were directed to the nearest station, where passengers could either stay on their train or find another way to their destination.



Service on Amtrak and Shoreline East train lines was impacted.

More on this developing situation at 11 PM.



Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.