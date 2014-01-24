The Crazy Coupon Chick is Back

Visit YesWeCoupon.com for more information!



**Coupon Inserts: 4 inserts this weekend! You can expect 1 SmartSource, 2 RedPlum and 1 Proctor & Gamble!

Drug Stores:

CVS- FREE Estroven- $10 with a $10 ExtraCare Buck! Even if you don't need it, pick it anyway and donate it! Its free :)

CVS had a slow week this week but this Sunday, tons of ExtraCare Buck deals are back including paper towels and toilet paper, game day favorites and heart healthy items since February is Heart Health Month! Many of this weeks deals match up well with the coupons coming out in the Sunday paper so make sure to get your coupons and check out YesWeCoupon.com for the best ways to use those coupons!

Walgreens- FREE Pur Absorb iron supplement after rewards! $10 and get back $10 Register Reward.

Grocery Stores:

If you are looking for the best prices on game day necessities, check out this weekend's amazing sale at Shop Rite including Digirono pizzas for only $3.97! And we have a coupon coming in the Sunday papers for Buy 2 pizzas, get 1 FREE making this an even better deal!

2nd annual Bristol Chocolate Expo

At the Carousel Museum from 12-4!

Missie Morris will have a booth and will also be a guest judge!

If you find her, she will be giving out FREE tickets to the Bristol Home Show

On Feb 22nd and 23rd!