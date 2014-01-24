Chef Plum Makes Beer & Cheese Soup with Pork Belly

Beer and Cheese soup with pork belly

Ingredients:

1/3 cup pork fat

1 tbls butter (maybe a little more eyeball it)

half a red pepper diced

1 clove fresh garlic diced

1 whole onion diced

6oz (ish) ale (prefer sierra nevada pale ale)

2 qt chicken stock

1.5# sharp cheddar cheese

dash of hot sauce

8 oz of roasted pork belly shredded

Directions:

In nice pot add the pork fat, saute the garlic onion and pepper

Build the roux off the fat by adding the flour cook till the roux just begins to darken

Add the beer and stock mix thoroughly

when soup begins to simmer add the cheese and a dash of hot sauce

Garnish with a little shredded belly and nice crusty bread!

