Chef Plum Makes Beer & Cheese Soup with Pork Belly

Beer and Cheese soup with pork belly
Ingredients:
1/3 cup pork fat
1 tbls butter (maybe a little more eyeball it)
half a red pepper diced
1 clove fresh garlic diced
1 whole onion diced
6oz (ish) ale (prefer sierra nevada pale ale)
2 qt chicken stock
1.5# sharp cheddar cheese
dash of hot sauce
8 oz of roasted pork belly shredded
Directions:
In nice pot add the pork fat, saute the garlic onion and pepper
Build the roux off the fat by adding the flour cook till the roux just begins to darken
Add the beer and stock mix thoroughly
when soup begins to simmer add the cheese and a dash of hot sauce
Garnish with a little shredded belly and nice crusty bread!
Click here to learn more about Chef Plum!