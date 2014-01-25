Shelton businesses, residents to get federal help

Businesses and residents hit by a recent fire that ripped through a downtown Shelton apartment building are getting some financial help.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced those affected will be able to apply for low-interest Small Business Administration loans. Malloy is scheduled to discuss the loan program on Saturday at the Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Company 1 in Shelton.

Malloy's office had applied to the SBA for a disaster declaration following the early morning Jan. 6 fire, which caused the four-story structure to partially collapse, forcing about 30 people out of their homes and businesses.

Early next week, SBA is expected to open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Fairfield County help individuals complete their applications.

For applications and information about the loan program, people can call the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

