2014 Food Trends with Samantha Heller

Food trends 2014 with Samantha Heller
-Freekeh
-Sumac
-Turmeric
-Dukkah
-Cauliflower
-Sriracha Sauce
-Local/Craft beer
-Almond Milk
-Pink Salt
Freekeh Salad
By Elmotoo on June 21, 2013
Ingredients
2 cups water
2/3 cup freekeh
1 fresh bay leaf
1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
2 Persian cucumbers ( peeled, quartered lengthwise, and sliced crosswise on a bias into 1-inch
pieces or English cucumbers)
3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground sumac ( increase the lemon juice and vinegar slightly if not using) (optional)
1 medium shallot, very finely chopped
1 small heads cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets or 2 cups cauliflower florets
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill
Directions
1. To a small saucepan set over high heat, add the water, freekeh, bay leaf and 1 teaspoon of the salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the freekeh is tender and has absorbed all of the water, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the freekeh to a rimmed baking sheet and set aside to cool.
2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, the vinegar, sumac and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Stir in the shallot and set aside to macerate.
3. Fill a large saucepan with water, add the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower, return to a boil, and cook until the cauliflower is al dente, 3 to 5 minutes.
Drain the cauliflower into a colander, then transfer to a medium bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
4. To the shallot mixture, slowly drizzle in the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil while whisking constantly, until the vinaigrette is creamy and blended.
5. Add the cucumbers to a large bowl along with the freekeh, cauliflower, dill and the vinaigrette. Toss to combine, taste, and serve with more salt if needed.
6. OPTIONS: If you'd like to add more texture, skip the blanching and roast the cauliflower on high heat for a few minutes, until it browns. Scheiblauer suggests replacing the cucumber with diced melon or tomato later in the summer.