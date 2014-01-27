2014 Food Trends with Samantha Heller

Food trends 2014 with Samantha Heller



-Freekeh

-Sumac

-Turmeric

-Dukkah

-Cauliflower

-Sriracha Sauce

-Local/Craft beer

-Almond Milk

-Pink Salt





Freekeh Salad

By Elmotoo on June 21, 2013

Ingredients

2 cups water

2/3 cup freekeh

1 fresh bay leaf

1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste

2 Persian cucumbers ( peeled, quartered lengthwise, and sliced crosswise on a bias into 1-inch

pieces or English cucumbers)

3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground sumac ( increase the lemon juice and vinegar slightly if not using) (optional)

1 medium shallot, very finely chopped

1 small heads cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets or 2 cups cauliflower florets

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

Directions

1. To a small saucepan set over high heat, add the water, freekeh, bay leaf and 1 teaspoon of the salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the freekeh is tender and has absorbed all of the water, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the freekeh to a rimmed baking sheet and set aside to cool.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, the vinegar, sumac and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Stir in the shallot and set aside to macerate.

3. Fill a large saucepan with water, add the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower, return to a boil, and cook until the cauliflower is al dente, 3 to 5 minutes.

Drain the cauliflower into a colander, then transfer to a medium bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

4. To the shallot mixture, slowly drizzle in the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil while whisking constantly, until the vinaigrette is creamy and blended.

5. Add the cucumbers to a large bowl along with the freekeh, cauliflower, dill and the vinaigrette. Toss to combine, taste, and serve with more salt if needed.

6. OPTIONS: If you'd like to add more texture, skip the blanching and roast the cauliflower on high heat for a few minutes, until it browns. Scheiblauer suggests replacing the cucumber with diced melon or tomato later in the summer.