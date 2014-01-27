In the Kitchen with Hot Rod Café

Visit the Hot Rod Cafe located at:

114 Bank Street

New London, CT 06320

Tel: 860.447.2320

Aunt Juanita's Southern Fried Wings: For 25 wings

Ingredients/Directions:

2 tbl salt

1 tbl onion powder

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon old bay seasoning

All-purpose flour

Season the wings with the spices listed, coat with flour. Deep fry at 340 and cook for 12 minutes.

Honey BBQ Baby Back Ribs

Ingredients:

3 tbl salt

1 tbl black pepper

1 tbl garlic powder

1/2 tbl cumin

1/2 tbl coriander

Directions:

Mix the seasonings and coat the ribs, then cook in the oven at 350 for one hour, then flip over the rib and continue cooking for one hour more. The ribs should be nice and brown.

Then take them out of the oven and put them in a deep pan and cover the ribs with BBQ sauce and cover the pan with foil.

Cook for 2 more hours at 375. Then take off the foil paper and cook for 30 more minutes.