THE MASTER CLEANSE



Ingredients:

-Water

-2 tbsp. lemon juice

-2 tbsp. maple syrup

-Pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

Eat a high protein healthy dinner around 5pm

The next morning start the cleanse:

Drink 2 quarts of master cleanse

Followed by 2 quarts of water

Break the cleanse with high protein dinner that same night

**You can do the cleanse for 24 hours or some have done it for 5 days.