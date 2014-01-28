NY couple sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme

A Long Island man has been sentenced to four years in prison and his wife received a three-year sentence for operating a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

The U.S. attorney's office says 56-year-old Winston Shillingford and his 47-year-old wife, Marleen Shillingford, of Nesconset, N.Y., were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford. Prosecutors say the parties agreed that financial institutions suffered losses of between $2.5 million and $7 million as a result of the scheme.

A third defendant, Robert Ilunga of Naugatuck, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. The three have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Authorities say the three obtained fraudulent mortgages to buy more than 40 multifamily properties in Bridgeport. Authorities say the loan applications contained false information.

