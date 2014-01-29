Greenwich police investigating home invasion

Greenwich police say they're looking for two men who reportedly tied up and assaulted a woman during a home invasion.

A local resident told police that she returned home at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found her mother tied up. Police told the Greenwich Time that the victim said she was attacked by two white men who were wearing ski masks.

The woman said the suspects demanded money, hit her in the face and bound her hands and feet before leaving. Police wouldn't say whether anything was taken from the home.

Authorities say the victim suffered a minor injury and pain, but declined medical attention.

Police are expected to release more information Wednesday.

