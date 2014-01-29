Recipe of the Week: Salted Pretzel Caramel Brownies

Salted Pretzel Caramel Brownies

Ingredients

1 box Betty Crocker fudge brownies (for a 9x13 pan)

2 eggs

1/4 cup water

2/3 cup vegetable oil

3 cups pretzels

1 jar caramel sauce

coarse sea salt

Parchment Paper

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, or grease with cooking spray.

Prepare brownie batter according to package instructions.

Pour about 1/3 of the brownie batter into the prepared baking pan. Spread until the bottom of the pan is evenly coated. Then add two even layers of pretzels, covering the entire surface. Carefully spoon the remaining brownie batter on top to cover the pretzels.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the brownies comes out clean. Remove and set on a cooling rack to cool.

Spoon the caramel sauce onto the top of the brownies in an even layer. (If it is too thick, spoon the sauce into a small bowl first and microwave for 30 seconds to thin.) Sprinkle the caramel with a few pinches of sea salt.

Serve warm, or let cool to room temperature then serve.

Click here for the full recipe.