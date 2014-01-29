State denies Sandy aid for elevating coastal homes

State officials have rejected $18 million in requests for the latest round of Superstorm Sandy aid by shoreline homeowners who want to use the emergency funding to elevate their homes to avoid future storm damage.

The Hearst Connecticut Media Group reports that the state sent rejection letters Monday to 94 applicants from Greenwich to East Haven who requested aid to raise their homes under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which has $16.6 million available for Connecticut projects.

Officials with the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection say the money would be better spent improving infrastructure.

Projects in the running for the latest round of aid include a seawall project in Bridgeport, improvements to a sewage treatment plant in Milford and a levee upgrade in Fairfield.

