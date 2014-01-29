UConn chief expects fine for crime reporting

The University of Connecticut's police chief says the school likely faces a fine from the federal Department of Education over its past crime reporting practices.

Barbara O'Connor took over the police department in 2012, a year after the school was audited by the federal agency for its compliance with the Clery Act, which requires schools to keep and report statistics on crimes in and around its campuses.

The school has not received the results of that audit. But O'Connor says she ordered an internal review of university practices and found problems in how data had been collected and reported.

She told the school's trustees on Wednesday those problems have been addressed. She says the school hired a compliance officer in December to ensure it is meeting federal requirements.

