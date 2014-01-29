Heroin found in McDonalds Happy Meals

According to police, people, who wanted heroin, were able to get it by driving through at an East Liberty McDonalds in Pittsburgh.

When asking for a toy, they ended up with a happy meal and stamp bags of heroin.



"The officers would go to drive through, order a happy meal," Swissvale Police Chief Greg Geppert said. "They would give two dollars for a happy meal, ask for the boy's toy, and then give $80, get heroin in the happy meal box."

Shantia Dennis, 27, was arrested at the McDonalds Tuesday afternoon by the district attorney's narcotics enforcement team.

Police said Dennis set up the arrangement. The people would pull up to the drive through, ask for the boy's toy happy meal and get the meal as well as the drugs.

"They're always finding new ways," Geppert said. "We're always trying to keep up with those ways."

It was less than two weeks ago and Theodore Upshaw was arrested by the same task force. Upshaw was accused of selling heroin while working at the Murrysville McDonalds. Authorities now trying to determine if there's a connection.

"Distributing or selling heroin, he was doing it right there at the McDonalds," Geppert said. "The process I'm not sure of."

District attorneys office investigators have made previous drug arrests and area McDonalds restaurants downtown.

At the time, McDonalds management promised strict oversight. Most McDonalds are independently owned by franchisees.

