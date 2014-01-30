Vigil set for RHAM senior killed in crash

A simple ride to school turned deadly on Wednesday, and now a local high school community is trying to come to grips with the loss of a popular senior.

A vigil has been scheduled at RHAM High School to remember the life of Garret Campen. He was killed Wednesday morning when he lost control of his car and crashed into two trees.

Heavy hearts walked the halls of the school in Hebron as students learned the somber news.

"It was a shock," RHAM freshman Carly Silva said. "Most of us were emotional and cried."

Campen, a popular senior, played soccer, football and ran track.

Police said the teen was on Route 316 and heading to school when he lost control while trying to make a turn on a wet road and slammed into two trees.

Witnesses tried to perform CPR on Campen until firefighters arrived. He was rushed to Windham Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While the small school community mourns the loss, some parents feel something should be done to the road.

"There's rocks, trees, right in the road," Brian Hallin said. "It's a state road. It should be wider."

The vigil is set for 9 p.m. at RHAM High School.

