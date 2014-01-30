Court: Cousin of ex-Pat Hernandez released on bail

A Massachusetts court says the cousin of Aaron Hernandez has been released on bail, more than five months after her indictment in connection with the murder case against the former New England Patriot.

Bristol Superior Court Clerk Marc Santos said through a court employee that Tanya Singleton was released Thursday. She has been jailed since August.

Singleton pleaded not guilty to contempt and conspiracy charges. She refused to testify before the grand jury that indicted Hernandez.

A judge in October set her bail at $15,000 cash with conditions, including electronic monitoring.

An attorney for the Bristol, Conn., woman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the June killing of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd of Boston.

