US judge upholds Connecticut. gun control law

A federal judge has upheld the gun control law that Connecticut adopted last year in the wake of the shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello says in his ruling Thursday that the law is constitutional.

A group of Connecticut organizations that support gun rights, pistol permit holders and gun sellers filed the lawsuit against Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state officials. It asked the court to stop the law from being enforced.

Covello said the law affects the plaintiffs' Second Amendment rights but is related to the government interest in public safety and crime control.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs said they plan to appeal.

Attorney General George Jepsen said the state will continue to vigorously defend a gun control package considered one of the toughest in the country.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.