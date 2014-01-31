Lemony Bean Dip with Heather Pierce

Click here to get more great recipes from Heather Pierce!

Lemony Bean Dip

Perfect no-fuss party snack that you can quickly whip up with pantry staples.

Ingredients

1 (15 oz.) can cannellini beans or chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 garlic clove

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil, plus 4 tbsp

1/4 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley leaves

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Place beans, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and parsley in food processor.

2. Pulse until mixture is coarsely chopped. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Transfer puree to a small bowl. Serve with crostini, fresh vegetable sticks (like carrots or celery), Belgian endive, or even sliced broccoli stalks!