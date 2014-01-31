The Crazy Coupon Chick & Her Upcoming Classes

**Coupon Inserts: 2 inserts this weekend. 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

Retail:

HOT deal on Amazon right now! spend $30 on Fisher Price Toys and get $10 off your order! Many toys are already marked down as low as 60% off!

Justice- Get up to 80% off clearance items online and an additional 40% off in stores!

Drug Stores:

Walgreens: February 4th is Senior Day! 55 and older or AARP members get 15% off their entire purchase and 20% of Walgreens brand items!

There are tons of freebies this weekend at Walgreens! There are 9 items that are totally free after Register Rewards ranging in price from $1 to $20!

Grocery Stores:

If you are a Price Chopper card holder, make sure to sign in to their website and save a coupon to your card for a free item from Kraft, Pepsi or Frito Lay! Good until Saturday!!

She is offering tons of classes coming up so you can learn how to save tons of money too! You can find a list of classes at Yes We Coupon!