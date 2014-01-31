Officials: Branford quarry fire may smolder for days

Connecticut officials say a fire at a quarry that has supplied granite for the Statue of Liberty and other landmarks is likely to smolder for several days.

Several hundred people within a mile of Stony Creek Quarry were told to stay away for about two hours Thursday afternoon after local officials became concerned that explosives used for blasting might explode.

A small privately owned drone was flown over the fire and showed the explosives were far enough from some burning protective rubber mats to allow firefighters to safely smother it.

Fire officials say quarry workers accidentally started the fire by burning cardboard in which explosives had once been stored. Authorities say the fire continues to smolder because it's burning a large amount of densely packed rubber and metal cable.

