DA seeks recordings of Hernandez's jailhouse calls

Massachusetts prosecutors are seeking recordings of jailhouse phone calls by former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, who they say used "coded messages" to communicate about the murder case against him.

Prosecutors filed the motion in Fall River Superior Court on Thursday. It says Hernandez also discussed during jailhouse calls his "belief about his criminal liability" and "the extent of his control over persons charged as accessories."

Prosecutors also want a judge to order the Bristol County sheriff to turn over records of visits Hernandez had, including from his fiancee and cousin. They both face charges related to the case.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in the killing of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd. The Boston man was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

