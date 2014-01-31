New Haven Police investigate murder

New Haven Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after a person was discovered shot Friday night.

According to police, they were dispatched shortly before 10:30 PM for a report of person unresponsive near East Pearl Street and Pierpont Street and discovered a male in his mid-twenties shot in the head.

911 dispatchers received no reports of gunshots anywhere in the city prior to the discovery of the victim.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call New Haven Police Detectives at 203-946-6316.

