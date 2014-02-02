One dead, two injured after car crashes into tree in South Windsor

One person is dead and two others were transported from the scene after a car crashed into a tree in South Windsor.

According to police, the accident occurred in the residential neighborhood of Hillside Drive. Emergency officials said due to the severity of the crash, all three passengers required prolonged extrication from the car.

Police said the accident occurred shortly before 2:15 a.m. and is now under investigation.



