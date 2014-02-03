South Windsor crash victims ID'd

The South Windsor Police Department released the identities of the victims of a deadly crash that was reported early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of the crash near the intersection of Hillside Drive and Saddleback Drive around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they said they saw a car had slammed into a tree in front of a home.

The badly damaged vehicle had three people inside, who were brought to local hospitals to be treated for serious injuries.

Passenger United State Marine Sgt. Ryan Martin, 25, of South Windsor, was brought to Manchester Hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle, Adam Lincoln, 24 and passenger Konrad Kryla, 26, both of South Windsor, were also brought to a local hospital to be treated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

