Mental exam ordered for suspect in school threat

The following photo of Okino Richardswas provided by the Stamford Police Department.

A Connecticut judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a man charged with threatening to shoot up a Stamford school and kill the principal.

Twenty-four-year-old Okino Richards of Stamford was arraigned Monday in state court on charges including threatening, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics. The Advocate of Stamford reports that a judge also doubled Richards' bail to $500,000.

Police say they arrested Richards on Saturday after he told a Westhill High School teacher at a gas station that he was going to shoot up the school and kill the principal. The teacher reported the threat to police.

Police say Richards acknowledged making the comments and repeated them.

Richards laughed during the court appearance. He remains detained and is due back in court Feb. 26.

