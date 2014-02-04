A Decadent Valentine’s Day Dish with Prudence

Pan Seared Steak with Mushroom Marsala Sauce with Prudence Sloane



Here's a Valentines dish that's decadent, quick and economical. Marsala is a fortified wine from Sicily and adds that special touch to a sauce. This Marsala sauce goes great with any steak. The petite fillet cut is similar to a fillet mignon but much less expensive. Steaks courtesy of D&D Italian Market, Hartford. www.danddmarket.com

Ingredients:

2 petite fillets, or other steak, such as strip steak, cut 1 /4" thick (no thicker)

Black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

8-10 ounces sliced mushroom. White or baby bella (crimini). White will be more delicately flavored.

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ cup sweet Marsala wine

2 tablespoons red wine

1 teaspoon flour

½ cup beef stock

½ teaspoon kosher salt to taste

Sprinkle of minced parsley

Directions:

Pepper both sides of steak. Let come to room temperature. Heat a medium sauté pan over med-high heat until hot. Add the butter and wait a few seconds until the foam subsides. Sprinkle some kosher salt in the pan. Add the steaks and let cook undisturbed for 1 minute or until browned and no longer sticking to the pan. Turn the steaks and brown the other side for one minute. Lower the heat to low and continue cooking for 4-5 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 110 degrees, flipping every 30seconds. Remove and let rest. The internal temperature will rise to 125 (rare side of medium rare). Add the mushrooms, onions and garlic to the pan. Sauté over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. The mushrooms will release their liquid. Continue cooking until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to lightly brown.

Remove the mushrooms and hold aside. Add the Marsala and red wine. Simmer for 30 seconds to burn off the alcohol. Stir the flour into the beef stock and add to the pan. Whisk smooth and return the mushrooms to the pan. Simmer until the sauce is slightly thickened. Add the steak and let coat with the sauce. Reduce the heat to low to warm the steak for only 1 minute. Sprinkle some chopped parsley and serve.