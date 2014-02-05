Winter Storm Derby Storm delays start of legislative session

A major winter storm headed to the Northeast has prompted Connecticut's governor and legislative leaders to delay the start of the annual session of the General Assembly.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Tuesday that legislative leaders agreed to delay the planned Wednesday opening to Thursday. The joint session will begin at noon Thursday when Malloy delivers his State of the State Address.

Malloy also ordered a delayed opening for state offices on Wednesday, with nonessential state employees to report at 10 a.m.

A winter storm that has dropped heavy snow on Midwestern states is headed east Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.