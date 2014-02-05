Winsted football standout sees UConn scholarship rescinded

UConn rescinded a scholarship offer to a standout quarterback in Winsted less than a week before national signing day.



Logan Marchi, former St. Paul-Bristol Falcon and current Gilbert Yellow jacket, received a call Friday from a UConn assistant that told him the university would not be honoring the scholarship offer.

Marchi said he grew up a UConn fan and was excited when UConn first offered him a football scholarship last May.

He said he told all of the other schools that had been recruiting him he was heading to Storrs.

As recently as two weeks ago, Marchi said he even spent the weekend on campus with other recruits.

However, On Friday, six days before national signing day, Marchi was informed of the rescinded offer and told it was an admissions decision.

Despite that decision, Marchi said he had the grades to get in and met the standards.

Now, because it's so late in the process, Marchi said there's no chance of him landing a scholarship elsewhere.

"The only official offer of a school and official acceptance of a student of a scholarship is when a national letter of intent is signed by both," a UConn spokesperson told Eyewitness News.

National signing day is Thursday.

