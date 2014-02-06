Cooking with the Letter L with Boddler Bites

Olympic Lentil Burgers with Boddler Bites
INGREDIENTS--
1 ½ cups cooked lentils (cooked in vegetable broth)
2 eggs
½ cup rolled oats
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 cup shredded cheese (any variety)
Olive oil or organic coconut oil
DIRECTIONS--
Place cooked lentils in food processor. Add remaining ingredients and pulse until combined. (not pureed).
Add oil to large frying pan over medium-low heat. The oil should just coat the bottom of the entire pan. Form burger patties with lentil mixture. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve with your favorite burger fixin's!
Makes approximately 8 lentil burgers.