Sweet Maria’s Chocolate Valentine’s Day Cake

Sweet Maria's Chocolate Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Devils Food Cake:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cocoa

1 cup water, boiling

2 cups flour

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1.In a small bowl, pour boiling water over cocoa. Stir until mixed. Set aside to cool.

2.Preheat oven to 350 F.

3.Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with non-stick cooking spray.

4.In an electric mixer, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix on low speed until blended.

5.Add eggs and cocoa mixture. Blend on low speed for about 1 minute. Scrape down the bowl.

6.Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat on low speed 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth.

7.Pour batter evenly into pans.

8.Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until tester comes out with a fine crumb. Remove pan from the oven.

9.Remove cakes from the pan and cool on wire cooling rack. Cool completely before filling and frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting

INGREDIENTS:

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ pound unsalted butter, softened

6 cups confectioners' sugar

DIRECTIONS:

1.In an electric mixer, cream butter and cream cheese on medium speed for 3 to 4 minutes, or until fluffy.

2.On low speed, gradually add confectioners' sugar until blended and smooth. Beat on high speed 3 to 4 minutes.

3.Use immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container. Let frosting come to room temperature and briefly re-whip before using.

Assembly:

1.Slice cake layers in half horizontally to give you 4 thin layers. Place one layer onto serving plate. Spread frosting in the center of the layer. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

2.Continue to layer cake and frosting. Dust top with confectioners' sugar and garnish with edible flowers and berries as desired.