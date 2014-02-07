Lots of Savings with the Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit YesWeCoupon.com for more information!



**Coupon Inserts- 2 inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

Retail:

Head over to Harbor Freights website to print coupons for 6 FREE tools! Coupons are good until 2/28

Drug Stores-

CVS- There is a really cool deal this weekend that would make for a great Valentine's Day present! You can get a 10 page photo book for $6 and get back a $3 ExtraCare buck! These retail at $11.99. No coupons needed to score a great deal!

Make sure to sign up for the Beauty Club! It is free and you can do it right online at CVS.com. Once you have signed up, you will earn a $5 ECB for every $50 (before coupons!) you spend on beauty products. This includes make up, hair color, shampoo, nail clippers and so much more!

Walgreens- check the front of your store flyer for a cool "Point Booster" coupon! Go shopping Sunday through Tuesday and spend $25 and hand over this coupon and you will be awarded 5,000 FREE points!!

