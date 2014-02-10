Police investigate New Haven murder

New Haven Police are investigating the Elm City's latest homicide Monday night.

Kyle Edwards, 22, of New Haven, was found with a gunshot wound to the head at his home on Kossuth Street around 8:30 PM.

Edwards was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects or vehicles used in the murder.



Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police detectives at 203-946-6304.

