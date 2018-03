Visit Angelina Diana's website to learn more!



The Chakras are energy centers in the body.

Each chakra has a meaning and color connected to it.

7 Chakras

(From the spine to the top of the head)

1. Foundation (base chakra)

2. Creativity (sacral Chakra)

3. Personal Power (Solarplexis)

4. Feeling self worth (Heart chakra)

5. Self expression through words (communication)

6. Seeing things Clearly (3rd eye chakra)

7. Spirit Awakening or knowledge (Crown Chakra)