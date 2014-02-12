Graco recalling over 3-million car safety seats

Graco, the Atlanta-based maker of baby and children's products, said Tuesday it's recalling nearly 3.8 million car safety seats sold between 2009 and 2013 because children can get trapped by buckles that may not unlatch.

Graco says the defect happens when food or drinks get stuck in the buckles.

The company will send replacement buckles for free to customers who have registered their seats or who call the company's hotline (800-345-4109). They can also send an e-mail to consumerservices@gracobaby.com

Here are the seats involved in the recall:

Toddler convertible car seats (generally used for rear-facing infants under 30 lbs. and forward-facing toddlers up to 70 lbs. Smart Seat also converts to a booster for up to 100 lbs.)

Comfort Sport

Cozy Cline

Classic Ride 50

My Ride 65

My Ride 65 with Safety Surround

My Ride 70

Size 4 Me 70

Smart Seat

Harnessed booster car seats (used for forward-facing toddlers between 20-100 lbs. Argos 70 also converts to a backless booster for up to 120 lbs.)

Argos 70

Nautilus

Nautilus Edge

NHTSA says Graco should also recall an additional 1.8 million rear-facing infant seats with similar latches. Graco isn't recalling those seats, but will provide replacement buckles to those who request them. Those seats are:

Snugride

Snugride 30

Snugride 32

Infant Safe Seat-Step 1

Snugride 35

Tuetonia 35

Snugride Click Connect 40.

