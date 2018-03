Lace Heart Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter (melted)

Directions:

-In a large bowl, mix ingredients together, until the batter is smooth.

-Pre heat nonstick pan. Tilt and pour your batter onto the pan, creating a freehand lace pattern. Use plastic squeeze bottle.

-Cook the crepes until golden, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook the other side until golden.

