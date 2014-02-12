Fun Recipes with SuperSeedz

Great recipes from SuperSeedz:

1. "Super" Salad

2 cups romaine lettuce - torn, washed and dried

1/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup torn red leaf lettuce

5 cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Add Somewhat SuperSeedz to taste

2. Tomato Italiano Breaded Pork Chop:

2 eggs, lightly beaten, 2 tablespoons milk

1 ½ cup of Tomato Italiano SuperSeedz

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 pork chops

3. "Super" Pesto Sauce.

3 cups fresh basil leaves

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup olive oil

Black pepper to taste

1/4 cup of Sea Salt SuperSeedz