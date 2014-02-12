Fun Recipes with SuperSeedz

Great recipes from SuperSeedz:
1. "Super" Salad
2 cups romaine lettuce - torn, washed and dried
1/4 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup torn red leaf lettuce
5 cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Add Somewhat SuperSeedz to taste
2. Tomato Italiano Breaded Pork Chop:
2 eggs, lightly beaten, 2 tablespoons milk
1 ½ cup of Tomato Italiano SuperSeedz
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons dried parsley
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
2 pork chops
3. "Super" Pesto Sauce.
3 cups fresh basil leaves
1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts
4 cloves garlic, peeled
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup olive oil
Black pepper to taste
1/4 cup of Sea Salt SuperSeedz