Here are the official rules for WFSB Atlantis Giveaway:



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WFSB Atlantis Giveaway begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("E.T.") on February 12, 2014, and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on February 25, 2014. Entries become the property of WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd. Rocky Hill, CT ("Sponsor") and will not be acknowledged or returned.

ENTRY: Watch Better Connecticut from 3-4:00 p.m. each weekday from February 12 – 25, 2014. Between 3 and 4:00 p.m. each weekday, watch for the cue to call. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-866-539-9372. The 3rd caller will be a semi-finalist, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the 3rd caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible semi-finalist is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.



ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut in the WFSB-TV viewing area, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry, are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from February 12 – 25, 2014, one (1) semi-finalist will be determined (total of ten (10) semi-finalists). On or about February 26, 2014, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among the ten (10) semi-finalists to select one (1) grand prize winner. Grand prize winner will receive:

Certificate for 5-day/ 4-night Grand Prize Package for four (4) including,

Round trip airfare to the Bahamas

Hotel accommodations for four (4) nights at Coral Towers at Atlantis, Paradise Island

Transfers to and from the hotel

Shallow water dolphin interaction for four (4).

Approximate retail value, $5,000. All other expenses not listed including but not limited to meals, airline fees, energy surcharges, airport departure taxes, gratuities, taxes, incidentals, are the responsibility of the winner. Blackout periods and restrictions may apply. Trip must be taken by December 31, 2014. Must have valid passport. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of being a semi-finalist depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1:10.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (I) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential grand winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity unless prohibited by law, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be determined. Travel Companions (parent/legal guardian if a minor) must complete and return a Liability/Publicity Release prior to confirming reservations. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. The grand prize winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For the winner's list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after March 15, 2014 to Winner's List/Atlantis at the Sponsor address above.