Run on roof rakes as more wet, heavy snow could pile up come Thursday

Roof rakes became popular in Connecticut a few winters ago when roofs started collapsing from the heavy snowfall. They are making a comeback this winter as more snow piles on people's roofs.

At Poster Hardware in Fairfield, they sold 40 Tuesday after forecasters started calling for another big storm after last week's.

"Of course, with the ice on top of the snow, that's going to be harder to rake off the roof and it's also going to fall down on you," said Bert Lello of Poster Hardware.

Emergency officials warn the recent snow is mixed with ice, so it can be dangerous to clear off, especially if your rake isn't long enough to keep you at a safe distance.

"It can fall right on to you and hurt you as well," said Fairfield Police Lt. James Perez.

Perez said he learned the hard way. He had a personal accident where the rake itself came back on top of him.

"By the time I moved my feet and looked up, the blade already sliced into my ear and into the side of my head," Perez said.

Joel McEachen keeps his rake fully extended so he's never under it or what he pulls off the roof. But he has had some close calls.

"A big piece did come down," said McEachen. "My wife and daughter came out and said, 'What was that?'"

People can hire contractors to do this kind of work. Many times, they bring in lifts so they can get closer to the edge of the roof. Otherwise, emergency officials said make sure you are far enough away.

