Judge approves gag order in Aaron Hernandez case

A Massachusetts judge says she found no ethical violations by prosecutors in the Aaron Hernandez murder case, but she did impose a formal gag order to protect the ex-New England Patriot's right to a fair trial.

Hernandez's attorneys had accused the state of allowing leaks and prejudicial out-of-court statements. They also sought a gag order from Judge Susan Garsh.

They claimed the prosecution orchestrated a "publicity stunt" last year when Miami Dolphin Michael Pouncey was served with a subpoena after a game at Gillette Stadium. Prosecutors denied that and say they have leaked nothing.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Garsh's order, entered Thursday, demands both sides take "reasonable precautions" against prejudicial disclosures and says prosecutors must investigate any reports of leaks.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.