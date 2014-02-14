Justice of peace gives away weddings for free on Valentine's Day

One Connecticut justice of the peace loves her job, so much that in the spirit of Valentine's Day, she gave weddings away or free on Friday.

Kersten Elenteny and Patrick McQuown renewed their wedding vows Friday. The parents of two have been married 14 years and wanted to make this Valentine's Day special. This time around Elenteny said she wasn't nervous.

"Because I know it's been wonderful, so happy to be here and sharing this moment together," Elenteny said.

The real Valentine that helped make it special for them and others inside the Olde Mystic Village Meeting House is Mystic Justice of the Peace Marie Tyler Wiley.

Her fee was nothing.

"The reason why I do it? Just to give back to people," Wiley said. "Everybody who knows me knows that I love this. That's because not only do I love people but I fall in love with my couples ... you're here for the biggest day of their lives and its just absolutely just wonderful to be a part of it."

"Today's the day you two will be formed as a couple," Wiley said.

After dating for 27 years, today is the day for Charles and Deborah Freene - they got married.

"Deborah, with this ring, I thee wed and forever pledge my devotion," Charles Freene said.

"We've been thinking of it," said Deborah Freene. "Just hasn't got to the right time, had the day off work, so go for it."

"I do hereby now pronounce you husband and wife," Wiley said. "Charles, you may now kiss your beautiful bride."

When the ceremonies were over, Wiley said why she does this event every year.

"I love what I do," Wiley said. "I love what I do and I do what I love."

