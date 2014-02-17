2014 Winterfest at Lyman Orchards

42nd Annual WinterFest
February 22-23,
10am-4pm
Lyman Orchards, Middlefield, CT,
860-349-1793
Maple Apple Crisp
Ingredients:
8 apples peeled, cored, sliced
1 ¼ cup maple syrup
1 cup flour
1 cup oats
1 cup brown sugar
2 sticks of butter
Instructions:
-In one bowl, mix the apples and maple syrup together until all of the apples are well coated.
-Pour the mixture into a 9x9 pan.
-In a separate bowl, combine the flour, oats, and brown sugar until well incorporated.
-Cut each stick of butter at roughly the tablespoon mark and mix gently into the flour/ sugar mix.
-Pour topping onto the maple covered apples and spread evenly, but loosely.
-Bake in pre-heated oven of 350°F for about 45 minutes.