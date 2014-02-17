2014 Winterfest at Lyman Orchards

42nd Annual WinterFest

February 22-23,

10am-4pm

Lyman Orchards, Middlefield, CT,

860-349-1793

Click here for more information!

Maple Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

8 apples peeled, cored, sliced

1 ¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup flour

1 cup oats

1 cup brown sugar

2 sticks of butter

Instructions:

-In one bowl, mix the apples and maple syrup together until all of the apples are well coated.

-Pour the mixture into a 9x9 pan.

-In a separate bowl, combine the flour, oats, and brown sugar until well incorporated.

-Cut each stick of butter at roughly the tablespoon mark and mix gently into the flour/ sugar mix.

-Pour topping onto the maple covered apples and spread evenly, but loosely.

-Bake in pre-heated oven of 350°F for about 45 minutes.