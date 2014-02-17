Security drills planned at Groton sub base

The Naval Submarine Base in Groton says it is planning security drills this week that will feature a submarine, security boats and live automatic weapons firing with blanks.

The Naval Security Force drills scheduled to run between Monday and Friday are part of exercises taking place across the Navy.

Training officer Al Atkinson says the Navy wants to get out word about the exercises so neighbors are not alarmed by the sounds of gunfire. He says drills with the live firing will take place only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Atkinston says the Coast Guard and local law enforcement have been involved in planning the drills, which are intended to help train security forces to respond to threats to the base and its attack submarines.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.