Vernon Police seek robbery suspect

Vernon Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on Monday.

At 2:30 PM police were called to the Boost Mobile Store located on West Main Street in the Rockville section of town for an armed robbery.

A white male in his 30s walked into the store, demanded money and implied he had a weapon, after the clerk gave the suspect the money he fled the store. The suspect was last seen headed in the area of Rockville Pharmacy.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30s, 5'3'' to 5'5'' with a goatee and glasses. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area prior to the crime who might know the suspect is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126 extension 7301.

