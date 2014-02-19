Recipe of the Week: Cake Batter Cookies

Cake Batter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1 (18.25 oz.) box cake mix (I used yellow, but you can use any kind you have!)

1 tsp. baking powder

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2-In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix and baking powder. Add eggs and oil, then mix until well blended. (It was a bit crumbly for me so I used my hands to really mix it well- it's not as smooth as typical dough.)

3-Stir in chocolate chips, or your choice of additions. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

4- Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

