Newtown to seek federal grant for counseling

Newtown officials plan to ask the federal government next week for millions of dollars for mental health counseling for hundreds of people affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

First Selectman E. Patricia Llodra announced Tuesday night that the town will apply to the Department of Justice for an $8 million, 18-month grant. The funds, which also would include money for local school security and nonprofit groups, would come from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.

The News-Times of Danbury reports the counseling aid would reimburse ongoing and new mental health counseling for about 400 people affected by the December 2012 fatal shootings of 20 first-graders and six educators.

The grant funding amount for counseling hasn't been finalized, but officials say it will total several million dollars.

For more information, read The News-Times article, http://www.newstimes.com.

