Healthy Eating Tips with Dr. Eileen Comia

Top 10 Healthy Cooking/Eating Tips

1. It is NOT how much you eat but what you eat that matters.

2. Do eat organic, all -natural, no preservatives/additives/food coloring/artificial sweeteners.

3. You must eat vegetables for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

4. You must have at least 3 servings of fresh lean meat/chicken/fish/seafood a day.

5. It is the excess carbohydrates (starch) that lead to fat, high triglycerides and diabetes.

6. Avoid gluten (barley, rye, oat, wheat) and dairy.

7. Limit the grains (starch) if trying to lose weight or if diabetic, even if it is gluten free.

8. You must eat 4 servings of good fat a day.

9. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

10. You must STOP eating the "bad foods" because you cannot cover up its effect by eating healthy foods.

Avocado Spinach Bacon Scramble

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Earth Balance

2 cups baby spinach

6 large eggs, beaten

1 large avocado

4 slices preservative-free Hickory smoked bacon, cooked till crisp

3 ounces Tofutti sour cream

Instructions:

1. Heat the margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Add the spinach and sauté until

wilted, about 5 minutes.

2. Pour in the eggs and sour cream and scramble until cooked through, about 5 more

minutes.

3. Remove from heat and stir in the avocado and bacon.

4. Variation (if not diabetic or not trying to lose weight): You may wrap it in a glutenfree

tortilla to make a breakfast burrito. Serve with salsa or hot sauce if desired.