TGIC: CT Flower & Garden Show

33rd Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show FEBRUARY 20 - 23, 2014
Event Date
Event Time
Thursday, February 20th
10 am - 7 pm
Friday, February 21st
10 am - 8 pm
Saturday, February 22nd
10 am - 8 pm
Sunday, February 23rd
10 am - 5 pm
* Box office closes 1hour prior to published closing times
Tickets and Prices:
Tickets are available at the door.
All tickets include seminars are included with admission.
Adults: $16.00
Children Ages 5-12 $4.00
Children Under 5
Seniors Age 62 ~ $14.00 Thursday & Friday Only
