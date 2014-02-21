TGIC: CT Flower & Garden Show - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TGIC: CT Flower & Garden Show

33rd Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show FEBRUARY 20 - 23, 2014

Event Date

Event Time

 

Thursday, February 20th

10 am - 7 pm

 

Friday, February 21st

10 am - 8 pm

 

Saturday, February 22nd

10 am - 8 pm

 

Sunday, February 23rd

10 am - 5 pm

 


* Box office closes 1hour prior to published closing times

Tickets and Prices:

Tickets are available at the door. 
All tickets include seminars are included with admission.

Adults: $16.00
Children Ages 5-12 $4.00
Children Under 5

Seniors Age 62 ~ $14.00 Thursday & Friday Only

Click here for more information!

 