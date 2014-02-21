TGIC: CT Flower & Garden Show

33rd Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show FEBRUARY 20 - 23, 2014

Event Date Event Time Thursday, February 20th 10 am - 7 pm Friday, February 21st 10 am - 8 pm Saturday, February 22nd 10 am - 8 pm Sunday, February 23rd 10 am - 5 pm



* Box office closes 1hour prior to published closing times



Tickets and Prices:



Tickets are available at the door.

All tickets include seminars are included with admission.



Adults: $16.00

Children Ages 5-12 $4.00

Children Under 5

Seniors Age 62 ~ $14.00 Thursday & Friday Only

Click here for more information!